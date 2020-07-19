Neal, Jerry E.
April 23, 1951 - July 17, 2020 Jerry E. Neal, 69, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home after a brief decline in health. In his younger years Jerry was an avid golfer and softball player. Jerry retired from Dan River Mills and later worked at the Sutherlin Post Office. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Vicki H. Neal; daughter, Karyn (Jimmy); son, Eric (Katie) and son, Matt (Krystal); as well as 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister Kathy (Dennis). He was preceded in death by a son, Johnathan Neal; and two sisters, Ramona and Betty; and his parents. Upon Jerry's wishes there will be no service; however, family and friends may visit the family at the home of his daughter, Karyn Hutchens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Keeling Fire Department, 2200 Oak Grove Rd, Keeling, VA 24566 or the Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd, Dobson, NC 27017. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540

