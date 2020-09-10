Oakes, Helen Adkins Garrett

April 12, 1923 - September 9, 2020 AXTON, Va. Helen Adkins Garrett Oakes, age 97, of 16667 Callands Rd. Axton, entered into rest on September 9, 2020, at Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville. She was born on April 12, 1923, in Franklin County and lived all her life in the Grady community, the daughter of the late William Alex Adkins and the late Nellie Rigney Adkins. She was married twice, first to the late John Sam Garrett and then to the late George Oakes. She was a member of County Line Christian Church and was baptized at Turkeycock Creek and was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Rebecca Garrett Andrews; a son, Claiborne Daniel (Phyllis) Garrett; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and two great-great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Mize, Algie Adkins, and Lemma Swanson; a brother, Willis Adkins; and four grandchildren, Clinton Garrett, David Andrews, Sharon Evans, and Kim Evans. Graveside services will be conducted at County Line Christian Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 am. The family will receive friends at the residence, 16667 Callands Rd. Axton, Va. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Oakes family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com. Scott Funeral Home 147 S. Main St. Chatham, VA 24531
