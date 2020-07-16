Oakes Sr., David

February 29, 1944 - July 15, 2020 David Watt Oakes Sr., 76, of Danville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a brief illness. David was born in Danville, Va. on February 29, 1944 a son of the late John William Oakes and Kathryn Donald Oakes. David served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He was the owner operator of Oakes Auto Parts Inc. He was a charter member of North Main Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Danville Elks Lodge, Roman Eagle Masonic Lodge #122 A.F. & A.M. Danville Scottish Rite Bodies, and American Legion Post #325. On March 22, 1968, he married, Linda Campbell Oakes, who survives. Survivors also include a son, David W. Oakes Jr. and wife, Grace; a daughter, Courtney Oakes Corrigan and husband, Christian; a sister, Betty Jean Hirsch; six grandchildren, David W. Oakes III, Anne Campbell Oakes, Faith Bransford Oakes, Noah James Oakes, Christian Joseph Corrigan Jr., and Campbell David Corrigan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John William "Billy" Oakes Jr. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park conducted by the Rev. Fred Unger and the Rev. Mike Hearp. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Oakes family.
