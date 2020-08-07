Odum, Karen "Kay" Lynne

May 11, 1960 - August 4, 2020 Karen "Kay" Lynne Odum, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Danville, Va., to the late Danny W. Cockran and Frances Muller Cockran. Karen was very loving mother and grandmother who will be missed greatly. She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Odum (Matthew Cole); son, Randall Odum; and grandchildren, Kailynne, Kylee, Little Man, Cassie, Matilynne, and baby Cole. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Danny "Dude" E. Cockran. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the Odum family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
