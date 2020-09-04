Pappas, Lillian

Lillian Demetrios Kalezis, was born on October 27, 1928, on the Dodecanese Island of Halki, off the coast of Rhodes, in Greece. At 18 months of age, she boarded the Mauretania with her mother, Talina, to meet her father, Demetrios, in America to begin a new life. Lillian was the oldest of five children- brothers, Kal, Mike (Efrosene), Stat (Judy) and sister, Zula. Her parents started a restaurant in Danville called The South Main Lunch which is where she spent a great deal of her childhood helping in the kitchen and eventually, running the restaurant herself. One of the greatest gifts of the restaurant was the Greek family that moved into the apartment above it. The girls, Mary, Frances and Niki, became like sisters to her and are still her very best friends. She had a servant's heart and was happiest when cooking for others. Even on her wedding day, her sister and cousin Lou woke her up early asking her to make THEM breakfast before her big day. At 23, she married a long-time family friend, Larry Pappas. Not long after a honeymoon in Miami, their first son, Johnny (Gigi), was born and in short order, another son, Jimmy (Donna Jeanne), and daughter, Katherine, soon followed. They grew up hanging out in the booths of The South Main Lunch, watching mom serve the food she was famous for making hot dogs and fish sandwiches. People still talk about her chilly and fish sandwiches despite the restaurant being closed for nearly 40 years. She was a firm mom, but a fun one too. Mom was an ever-present figure in our lives always there to take us where we needed to go, and she created a home where everyone wanted to be. We did give her trouble from time to time hitting baseballs into neighbors' windshields and even once having a party at the restaurant, almost making the ceiling cave in! But she took all those things in stride and was like a second mother to all. Our friends still called on her and visited her until the end. Lil was devoted to her church, St. Peter's Greek Orthodox Church. She played the organ, with her little boys on the bench by her side, and served as the Vice President of the board for many years. She had a hand in every Greek dance and food festival they ever put on. She grew to hate green beans because she made so many. Her baklava was divine. She loved to read, play cards and talk over coffee with friends. After the restaurant closed, Lil still had a variety of cooking jobs but no job was better than becoming Yiayia to her seven grandchildren, Christen (George), Ellie (Brian), Harrison (Jess), Josh, Maz (Christina), Cameron and Peyton. She was one of a kind completely selfless in giving of her time, attention and love. She was the kind of Yiayia that added a bed in her room for you to sleep over on the weekend, she mailed Greek pastries to your dorm, she escorted you on the field when you were nominated for homecoming court. Trips to McDonalds for coffee and hotcakes were special. She was always around and always keeping you straight "no hanky panky" and "don't make your name mud" were two of her repeated lessons. Yiayia became Big Yiayia with the births of four great-grandchildren Lillian, Amelia, Lillie and George. She was a hard worker. She didn't retire until 79 and even after Roman Eagle became her home, she never stopped asking for a job in the kitchen to keep her busy. She passed away peacefully there on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, We want to thank Roman Eagle, specifically the team on NE and Rehab 2, for providing care to our mom, our Yiayia, in her final years. In lieu of flowers, you may contact the family to make a contribution towards a bench that will be placed in a courtyard there in her honor. Contributions may also be made to St. Peter's Greek Orthodox Church. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Mt. View Cemetery. All are welcome. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Pappas family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.