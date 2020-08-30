Parker, Reva Walker

Reva Walker Parker, 86, formerly of Danville, departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a decline in health for the past five years. Reva was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., a daughter of the late Willie Samuel Walker and Eula Mae Doss Walker. Reva worked as a weaver for Dan River Inc. and was a member of Shermont Baptist Church. Survivors include two sisters, Linda Powell, Bobbie Milam; four brothers, J.T. Walker, Sammy Walker, Robert Walker, Donald Walker; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by four sisters, Lucille Daniels, Adean Wyatt, Barbara Perrow, Patricia Beggarly, and three brothers, W. T. Walker, Billy Walker, Carroll Wayne Walker. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park conducted by the Rev. Butch Robinson. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the family.
