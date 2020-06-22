Paxton, Rose

June 20, 1959 - June 21, 2020 Mrs. Rose Paxton, age 60, of 749 Mt. View Dr. Danville, Virginia, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Sovah Health in Danville, Virginia. Mrs. Paxton was born on June 30, 1959, in Danville, Virginia, to David Bivens and the late Hilda McGuire Bivens. Mrs. Paxton lived her life in Danville, and she was employed as a CNA at The Brian Center. She was also a faithful member of The River Church. In addition to her father, Mrs. Paxton is survived by her husband, Clay Paxton; children, Nancy Mimms (Keith), Robin Vaden, Lisa Fogleman (Danny); 13 grandchildren; and her siblings, Mike Bivens, Anthony Bivens, Teresa Tuck, Sheila Davis, Wendy Moran. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Paxton was predeceased by one grandchild. Funeral services will be conducted at The River Church, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Travis Goard and Pastor Mike Bivens officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Swicegood Funeral Home. At other times the family will be at the residence. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Paxton family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St. Danville, VA 24541
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
2:00PM
120 River Oak Drive
Danville, VA 24541
