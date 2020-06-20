Payne, Clennie Marie

January 11, 1941 - June 18, 2020 Clennie Marie Keatts Payne, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 11, 1941, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Burton E. Keatts Sr. and Clennie B. Keatts. Marie was a devoted wife, sister, and friend. She loved her job at Winn Dixie, where she made many friends. She was very much a people person and never meet a stranger. She is survived by her husband, Julian R. Payne Jr; sister, Marilyn K. Staples; sister-in-law, Betty W. Keatts; stepbrother, Chris Keatts; stepsisters, Vanissa K. Walden and Faye Toler; nieces, Angela Brubaker (Matt), and Kimberly Agnor; nephews, Preston Staples (Rachel), and Stephen E. Keatts (Mendi); and a host of great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Burton E. Keatts Jr. and Stephen E. Keatts; and niece, Wanda Jones. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with the Rev. Bob Yeaman officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville, is serving the Payne family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services, Inc 511 Church Ave. Danville, VA 24541
Service information
11:00AM
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
