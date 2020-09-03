Payne Jr., Roy R.

Roy R. Payne Jr. April 4, 1928 - August 29, 2020 Mr. Roy R. Payne Jr., age 92, of 142 Cedar Cove Lane, Winston- Salem, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Payne was born on April 04, 1928, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Roy R. Payne Sr. and Jim Duncan Payne. He was the owner and operator of Plastic Molders, Inc in Winston-Salem, N.C., and was also a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Mr. Payne was most proud that he attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he received a master's degree in mechanical engineering. During his time at Cornell University he was a proud member of Delta Chi Fraternity, and in recent years he helped rebuild his fraternity house, The Knoll. Mr. Payne is survived by his children, Martha Farrow, Roy Payne III (Louisa), David Payne, Sarah Payne; grandchildren, Leif Payne, Zoey Payne, Charles Zuchick; great grandchildren, Lillian Payne, Lyndsay Payne; brother, Dr. William Payne; sister, Eugenia Miles Butler; and former wife, Sally Payne. In addition to his parents, Mr. Payne was predeceased by his sister, Patsy Payne. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 3 p.m., in Highland Burial Park with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Forsyth County, North Carolina. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Payne family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home
