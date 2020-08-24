 Skip to main content
Pearce, William "Bill" Franklin
Pearce, William "Bill" Franklin

William "Bill" Franklin Pearce August 26, 1929 - August 15, 2020 William Franklin Pearce "Bill", 90, of Downingtown, Pa. passed away on August 15, 2020. He was formerly from Danville, Va. Born on August 26, 1929 in New Brighton, Pa., he was the only son of the late James and Irene Young Pearce. He recently celebrated his 64th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Grayce Louise (Gilbert). Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Stanley (Gerald), Sally Smith (Howard), Jacquelyn "Jackie" Hughes (Leman), and Nancy Welsh (Charles). He is survived by his wife, Grayce; his sister, Shirley Stutz (William) of Pensacola, Fla.; his two daughters, Terry Pearce of Downingtown, Pa. and Tracy Pearce Gallagher (John) of Romansville, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, and Emily Gallagher. Bill graduated from Union Area High School in 1949 and Slippery Rock State College in 1959. He was a lifetime employee of the YMCA. Bill was also a 49 year member of Rotary International including 29 years of perfect attendance. He was a founding member of the Riverview Rotary Club in Danville, Va. Bill was a member of the United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and was active in Methodist Men. He attended Trinity UMC of Danville. Bill supported the Henry Fork Service Center (Rocky Mount, VA) including being President of the Board for six years. He enjoyed working in his yard and volunteering as a Master Gardener providing advice and education to others. The commitment service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Castleview Memorial Park, 3010 Wilmington Road, New Castle, Pa. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Henry Fork Service Center, P.O. Box 888, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 or henryforkcenter.org. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc 736 E Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335

Pearce, William "Bill" Franklin
