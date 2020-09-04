Perkins, Paul

 Skip to main content
October 16, 1935 - September 2, 2020 Mr. Paul Perkins, age 84, of 181 Rosewood Court, Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Perkins was born on October 16, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, to the late Doyle Perkins and Lillie Sommers Perkins. He lived his life in Danville where he devoted his time to farming and spending time with his family. He also proudly served in the United States Army in his earlier years. Mr. Perkins is survived by his loving wife, Leona Steele Perkins; children, Penny Montgomery (Brian Inman), Paula Hutcherson; grandchildren, Ashley Montgomery, Edward Hutcherson III, Reese Bowles; and sister, Marie Perkins. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3 p.m., at Swicegood Funeral Home with Reverend Scott Randlett officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family would like to give a special thank you to his caregiver, Jennifer Hutcherson. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Perkins family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St. Danville, Virginia 24541

