Peters, Millie Alma Bowling

Millie Alma Bowling Peters, 89, of 1102 Westover Dr. Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence after being in declining health for the past five years. Mrs. Peters was born in Endicott, Va., on August 3, 1931, daughter of the late Thomas Bowling and Rosibet Spencer Bowling. She spent most of her life in the Danville area where she was a homemaker. She was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mrs. Peters was married to James Taylor Peters who died on January 2, 2003. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Hilton, Clews and Phillip Bowling; and sisters, Elva B. Sloan, Dean B. Inman and Doss B. Peters. Survivors include, daughter, Donna K. Brown (Bobby) of Danville; son, Keith W. Peters (Rachel) of Danville; grandchildren, Garrett S. Smith, Ashley S. Landrum (Trent) all of Danville, and Hannah M. Peters of Maryland; great grandchild, Aubree E. Landrum; sister, Midge Simmons of Danville; and brother, Bill Bowling of Danville. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bob Yeaman officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence, 1102 Westover Dr. Danville, Va., 24541 on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church College Fund, 4401 Westover Dr. Danville, VA 24541. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Peters family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
