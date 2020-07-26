Plaster, Grover Harold

August 6, 1946 - July 23, 2020 Mr. Grover Harold Plaster, quietly departed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Roman Eagle Health and Rehab, Danville, Va. He was born on August 6, 1946 to the late Dessa Turner Plaster and the late Clarence W. Plaster. Harold was a long time member of Brosville United Methodist Church. He proudly served the state of Virginia for 40 years, mostly in Law Enforcement. He retired from Pittsylvania County after having served as Sheriff for 16 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Quesinberry Plaster; daughter, Cara Orange and husband Rick; grandson, Colin Orange; sisters, Betty Rakes, Rita Griffin and husband Frank; brother, Frank Plaster and wife Violet; sister-in-law, Joanne Quesinberry; and numerous special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Herbert Plaster. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park, 103 Clearview Dr., Martinsville, VA 24112 with Pastor Intek Oh officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brosville UMC, 121 Long Circle, Danville, VA 24541, or the charity of your choice. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Plaster family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
