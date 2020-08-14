You have permission to edit this article.
Powell, Lillian Walton
Lillian Walton Powell, 95, of the Whitmell Community went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Lillian was born in Pittsylvania County, on May 15, 1925, a daughter of the late Jim Walton and Etta Farthing Walton. Lillian worked for Dan River Mills for a number of years and was a member of Whitmell United Methodist Church. On June 13, 1942, she married, Herbert Isaac Powell, who passed on April 25, 2008. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda P. Sebra and Penny P. Haymore (Ronnie); a son, Kenny Powell (Connie); 11 grandchildren, Vonda Kelly (David), Phillip Starder (Denielle), Ron Haymore (Kim), Greg Haymore (Amy), Shannon Brady, Dustin Powell (Melissa), Kim Fritz (Billy), Brian Clayton, Robin Whitman (Mike), Dana Holt (Jeff), and Ashley Crisp (Cullen); numerous great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by five sisters, Mildred Durham, Bessie Loftis, Belle Loftis, Elsie Hardy, and Adele Morris; five brothers, Earl, Paul, Oscar, Quincy, and Clifton Walton; and a son-in-law, Bill Sebra. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Wayne Moore. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations made to Tunstall Fire and Rescue. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Powell family.

