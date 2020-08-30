Pritchett lll, Harry "Woody" Wooding

Harry "Woody"Wooding Pritchett lll, 67, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 17, 2020, with his son and sister by his side. After suffering a stroke in 2009, Woody worked diligently with physical therapy throughout the years. Prior to his mother's death in 2016, Woody lived in Danville at Brookdale Assisted Living. He then moved to Georgia to be near his son. He was living at Pruitt Rehab and Hospice Care in Jasper, Georgia at the time of his death. Born on September 15, 1952, Woody was the son of the late Harry Wooding Pritchett Jr. and Doris Davis Pritchett. He grew up in Danville, Va., graduated from George Washington High School and was a member of The Episcopal Church Of The Epiphany. Woody made life interesting for those lucky enough to have known him. He always had a "Woody project" going on. He was an avid golfer and member of Trophy Club Of Atlanta in Alpharetta, Ga., where he spent many hours on the course with his son. Woody earned a Bachelor Of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute Of Technology. He worked at Hopewell Designs, Inc. as an Electrical Engineer and Software Developer. His work included electrical design, software development, and integration of automated irradiator systems, integration of core analysis system for petroleum research consisting of 8 axis linear positioning systems, x-ray irradiator, vision capture, gamma spectroscopy system and automated computer control. Design, development and integration of dosimetry strip reading system consisting of robotic parts handling, linear positioning systems, laser illumination and detection. Woody is survived by his son, Harry Wooding Pritchett lV and his wife, Haleigh, of Canton, Ga.; two sisters, Anne Elizabeth "Beth" Kendrick and her husband, Ron, of Lake Wylie, S.C., and Sue Davis Fischer and her husband, Paul, of Lafayette, Colo.; two nieces, Tracey Anne Fischer of Arvada, Colo., and Kelli Marie Fischer of Broomfield, Colo.; and one granddaughter, Lillie Mae Pritchett of Canton, Ga. Interment will be at Green Hill Cemetery. Due to travel restrictions, a date for the graveside service has not been scheduled. The family can be reached through Beth Pritchett Kendrick, 11 Old Stage Trail, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 or online at kendrickbeth@yahoo.com. Memorials may be made to Pruitt Hospice at pruittcares.org or the charity of your choice.
