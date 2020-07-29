Pruitt, Louise Davis

April 17, 1937 - July 27, 2020 Louise Davis Pruitt, 83, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Pittsylvania County on April 17, 1937, to the Lee Clark Davis and Dorothy Evans Hundley. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spending time fellowshipping at Church, reading her Bible and novels, and shopping. She was a faithful employee of Health Tex for 40 years. She is survived by her husband, Russell Pruitt; daughter, Kimberly Jones Smith; son, Leroy Jones Jr. and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Susan Arrington Jackson (Phillip), Angela Arrington Owen, Leroy Jones III, David Jones, Joseph Arrington (Carolin), Phillip Arrington, Carol Kitto (Dan), and Jason Campbell; great-grandchildren, Andreah Crihfield, Mercy Jones, Jacob Tyler Campbell, Justin Crihfield, and Jacob Lee Jackson; great-great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dickerson, Bayleigh Dickerson, Brayden Kitto, and baby Ariella soon to be born; sister, Shirley Crumpton; brothers, Wayne Davis (Judy) and Charles Davis (Jeanie); half-sisters, Valerie Phelps and Teresa Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews; also leaves behind an enormous amount of family and friends who loved her dearly, and anyone who met her considered her their grandma as well. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Sue Allen, Janice McCormick, and Margie Thomas; brothers, Garrie Davis, Ronnie Davis, Lee Davis, and Tommy Davis; and son-in-law, Terry Smith. A funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Norris Funeral Service, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. with Pastor Josh Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will precede the funeral from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the family will receive guest at other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to God's Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540 or Saint Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Pruitt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.