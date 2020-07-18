Quinn, Hazel Marie Beckner

December 20, 1929 - July 15, 2020 Mrs. Hazel Quinn, age 90, of 222 Cortland St., Apt. 322, Danville, Va., passed away and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Home. Mrs. Quinn was born on December 20, 1929 in Calloway, Va. to the late Dave Beckner and late Laura Yopp Beckner. Mrs. Quinn lived most of her life in Danville where she worked many years for Dan River Mills and later as a waitress until her retirement. Mrs. Quinn is survived by her children, Sandra Gauldin (Lonnie), Robert Quinn, and Kelly Quinn (Charlotte). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Wilborne; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband, Lloyd T. Quinn; son, Steven Quinn; grandson, Kelly Thomas Quinn Jr.; daughter-in-law, Patricia Quinn; three brothers; and four sisters. A memorial service will be conducted at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Roger Ewing officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Ln, Danville, VA 24541 Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville is serving the Quinn family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA
