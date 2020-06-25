Ray Hutchinson Jr., Walter

Walter Ray Hutchinson Jr. June 06, 1942 - June 23, 2020 Mr. Walter Ray Hutchinson Jr., age 78, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Hutchinson was born on June 6, 1942, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Walter Ray Hutchinson Sr. and Blanche Roberts Hutchinson. Mr. Hutchinson lived his life in Danville and was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church. He worked at Goodyear as a machine operator for 27 years as well as bravely served for two years in the United States Army during the era of the Vietnam War. Mr. Hutchinson is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith Mae Crumpton Hutchinson; sons, Michael Hutchinson and Brian Hutchinson (Tina); grandchildren, Andrew, Austin, Logan and Jacob Hutchinson; sister, Edith Hancock; and special friend, Raymond Whitt. In addition to his parents Mr. Hutchinson was predeceased by his sisters, Iris Wilkerson, Doris Hankins, Wanda Doss, Lois Moss; and brother, Carlon Hutchinson. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Curtis and the Reverend Billy Hedrick officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times the family will receive friends at the residence. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hutchinson family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St. Danville, Virginia 24541
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
11:00AM
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.