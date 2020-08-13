Redd Whitt, Judith

You have permission to edit this article.
Nov 13, 1945 - Aug 7, 2020 Judith "Judy" Redd Whitt, of King George, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 74. She is survived by her daughter, (Tiffany); son-in-law, (Jeff); grandchildren, (Katie and Jacob); and siblings, (Willie, Faye, John, Margo, Suzy, Lewis). She was predeceased by her husband, (Bill), parents (Annie Mae and Edward), and siblings (Audrey, Estelle, and Shirley). Storke Funeral Home

