Ronnie Reynolds January 20, 1944 - August 16, 2020 Ronald Edward Reynolds, 76, of 181 Splendors Gate Road of Axton, Va., departed this life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Ronnie was born in Danville, Va., on January 20, 1944, a son of the late John Leslie Reynolds and Ruby Wright Reynolds. Ronnie retired from E.I. DuPont after 28 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsmen and fishermen. On June 25, 1988, he married, Phyllis Sink Reynolds, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include four daughters, Jennifer Reynolds, Tracy Luebber, Michelle Chesher, and Kim Hodnett; four grandchildren, Makayla, Brooklyn, Cameron, and Dylan; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Oliver, Landyn. He was predeceased by a sister, Sylvia Lovell; a brother, Buck Reynolds; and a grandson, Tony Hall. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Jackie Poe. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Brosville Fire & Rescue. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Reynolds family.
