Riddle, Mary Lee Ramsey
Riddle, Mary Lee Ramsey

GRETNA, Va. Mary Lee Ramsey Riddle, age 89, of Gretna, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her residence. Born on August 13, 1931, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Guy Bennett Ramsey and Thelma Elizabeth Brown Ramsey. She was predeceased by her husband, Dallas Frazier Riddle; a daughter, Sandra Lee Riddle; and two sisters, Marcia Ramsey, and Ruby R. Grubb. Mrs. Riddle was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gretna and she was a registered nurse. She taught certified nursing assistants at Danville Community College and she was a kindergarten and first grade teacher with the Pittsylvania County School System. She raised Buffalo on "Whitethorn Creek Buffalo Ranch." The first Buffalo in Pittsylvania County, was born on her farm. She is survived by one sister, Mabrey "Tootsie" Ramsey Hunt and husband, George, of Roanoke; one son-in-law, Danny Riddle of Penhook; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services with entombment will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden by the Rev. Bob Ballance. The family will receive friends at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Riddle, Mary Lee Ramsey
Riddle, Mary Lee Ramsey
