Rigney, Mary Reynolds
Rigney, Mary Reynolds

Mary Reynolds Rigney, age 84, of Danville, Va., died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mary was born September 2, 1935, in Pittsylvania County. She was the daughter of the late Charles Fenton Reynolds and Louise Anderson Reynolds. Mary was a graduate of Whitmell Farm Life High School and Averett College. She was survived by her husband, William D. "Bill" Rigney, whom she married on March 10, 1956. Also surviving are two daughters, Karen D. Rigney (Eddie) of Greenville, S.C. and Sharon R. Briscoe (Joe) of Vernon Hill, Va.; two grandchildren, Will Briscoe and Abigail Briscoe, which were her pride and joy. She is survived by her sister, Diann R. Collins She was predeceased in death by her sister, Barbara R. Reynolds. Mary was employed with the City of Danville two different times, once as Secretary to the Police Chief and after retiring from Sears, Roebuck and Co after 27 years as Secretary to the Manager and Personnel Assistant, she retired again after 10 years as Secretary to the Director of Parks an Recreation. Mary was an active member of Mount Herman Baptist Church in her youth, then Woodberry Hills Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church, Danville, Va. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends before the service from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Norris Funeral Mt. Hermon Chapel with the Rev. Gary Reynolds. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Rigney family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

Rigney, Mary Reynolds
Rigney, Mary Reynolds
Service information

Jun 25
Visitation
Thursday, June 25, 2020
5:30PM-6:45PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
Jun 25
Memorial
Thursday, June 25, 2020
7:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
