 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robinette Jr., Arthur Frank "Bobby"
0 entries

Robinette Jr., Arthur Frank "Bobby"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Arthur Frank "Bobby" Robinette Jr. passed away on August 20, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born on November 6, 1930, to the late Lillie Mae Thompson Robinette and the late Arthur Frank Robinette, Sr. in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Mae LaVerne Hudgins Robinette. After graduating from G.W. High School, Bobby began working for The Danville Register & Bee. He married the love of his life, LaVerne, on June 17, 1950. He loved to work in his garden and loved the beach, especially reading on the beach. He would do anything for his family and never met a stranger in his life. Bobby always said, "there has never been a day that I have not looked forward to going to work." He retired after 53 years of service. Bobby was an active member of North Main Baptist Church until his health began failing. He loved people, could talk to anyone, and he never forgot a name. He was a deacon, an usher, and Sec. of J.W. Oakes class. Bobby is survived by his brother, George Robinette (Nancy); his three children, Susan Owen (Gary), Steven V. Robinette, and Sherri Howard (Gerry); his grandchildren, Jason Owen (Deidra), Justin Owen (Ana), Heather Owen (Bob), Chris Summers (Amanda), Brian Robinette (Chelsea), Sharon Howard Glare, Garrison Howard, and Delaney Howard; and his great-grandchildren, Evangeline Owen (Evie), Austin Robinette, Ethan Robinette, Samuel Clark, Annika Clark, Jonathan Clark, Kris Summers, Olivia Summers, Julie Owen, and Amelie Owen. A memorial service will be held at North Main Baptist Church, 2818 N Main St., Danville, VA 24540, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Fred Unger officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Robinette family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

+1 
Robinette Jr., Arthur Frank "Bobby"
+1 
Robinette Jr., Arthur Frank "Bobby"
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Robinette, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert