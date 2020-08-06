Rose, Patricia Denise Oakley

July 3, 1956 - August 4, 2020 Patricia Denise Oakley Rose passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sovah Hospital. She had been in a coma since suffering a stroke on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Patricia leaves behind her beloved mother, Doris E. Oakley; two sisters, Pam Atkins (Larry) and Priscilla Sims (Mark); and niece, Anna Perkins (Brian). She also leaves behind the love of her life, Andy Matherly and her precious cat, Toni. She was predeceased by her father, Walter Oakley and nephew, Larry. Patricia attended GWHS. Disabled with epilepsy since the age of 11, she loved movies, arts and crafts, in particular, designing and making bracelets and necklaces. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Patricia's mother, Doris Oakley. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Rose family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
2:00PM
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
