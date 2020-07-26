Rowland, Alan Wayne
0 entries

Rowland, Alan Wayne

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Alan "Rowe" Wayne Rowland, age 66 of Danville, Va., passed away, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Yanceyville, N.C. He was born August 4, 1953, In Danville, Va., to the late Ernest W. Rowland Jr. and Jeanette Broach Moore. Alan was a well known musician, Radio Personality & Music Director with WAKG. Mr. Rowland is survived by his Uncle, Richard Rowland (Wanda); Aunt, Laura VonEime; many cousins, dear friends & his WAKG family all who loved him dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Danville Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr., Suite J, Danville, VA 24541. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Rowland family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

+1 
Rowland, Alan Wayne
+1 
Rowland, Alan Wayne
To plant a tree in memory of Alan Rowland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News