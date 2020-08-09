You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowland, Alan Wayne
0 entries

Rowland, Alan Wayne

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Alan Wayne Rowland "Rowe", age 66, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel.

Rowland, Alan Wayne
To plant a tree in memory of Alan Rowland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News