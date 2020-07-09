Sage, Vivian
Mrs. Vivian Sage, age 90, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. Mrs. Sage was born on May 17, 1930, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Ernest Eanes and Ruth Cuddy Eanes. She lived her live in Danville where she was employed with Danville Regional Medical Center as a CNA until her retirement. Mrs. Sage is survived by her daughters, Sherry Evans (William) of Danville and Sharon Sage of Danville; granddaughter, Robin Stallings; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Strader and Summer Stallings; special niece, Cindy Furr (Lee); and a special caregiver, Kimberly Bruce. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sage was predeceased by her loving husband, Van B. Sage and her sister, Carolyn Stowe. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Danville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the residence of her daughter, Sherry Evans, 734 Audubon Dr., Danville, Virginia, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Sage family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Residence of Sherry Evans
734 Audubon Dr
Danville, VA 24540
Jul 10
Graveside Service
Friday, July 10, 2020
2:00PM
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
