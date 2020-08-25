Salmon, Lannie Powell

September 15,1925 - August 23, 2020 Lannie Powell Salmon, 94, went to be with God and her beloved husband on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Formerly of 208 Eastlawn Avenue, Danville, she had been a resident of Roman Eagle Health Care Center since 2009. Lannie was born on September 15, 1925, to the late George and Lillian Powell. She was married to Richard Salmon for 47 years before his death in 1997. Most of her life was lived in Danville, where she was a homemaker. Lannie was a member of St. Mark Pentecostal Holiness Church and actively participated in various church activities until her health failed. She was a soft spoken, kind and generous lady who loved the Lord, her church and her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Charlie, Archie and Zines Powell; and a special niece, Margie Landrum. She is survived by stepson, Randolph Salmon; sister-in-law, Brenda Adkins; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held in Danville Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. conducted by the Reverend Jerry Foley. Special thanks to the staff of Roman Eagle, Northeast unit, for their many years of loving care. May God bless you all. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
Service information
11:00AM
510 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.