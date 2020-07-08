Saunders, Germaine McMillian
January 6, 1920 - July 5, 2020 Germaine McMillian Saunders, widow of Raymond S. Saunders, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Saint Joseph Hospital. She was born on January 6, 1920, in Ararat, Virginia to the late Cleve and Maude McMillian. Germaine graduated from Blue Ridge High School in 1938 and began working at Dan River Mills in Danville, Virginia in 1941, having retired in 1982. She resided in Danville until moving to Lexington, Ky. in 2013. Germaine is survived by her daughter, Patsy Montgomery Newsome-Crant, (Bruce), of Lexington, Ky.; her son, James Ray Saunders of Walnut Cove, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Bradley B. Newsome (Laura), Melanie N. Stutenroth (Chuck), Dr. Dana N. Corbett (Mike), Joseph Saunders and Stephen Saunders; eight great grandchildren. Germaine was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Oakie G. Newsome; and sisters, Mildred Simmons and Ruby Wood. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Paulette Porter, Activities Director at Pine Meadows Health Care 1608 Hill Rise Drive Lexington, KY 40504. The family thanks the staff of Pine Meadows for the love and care given to Mrs. Saunders. "When an old person passes, it is like a library burning to the ground."

