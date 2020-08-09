Saunders Hyler, Mary

Mary Saunders Hyler July 20, 1921 - August 5, 2020 Mary Saunders Hyler, 99, of the Westover Hills community, passed the peaceful gateway to constantly abide with her Savior on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in Danville, Va., on July 20, 1921, to Edward P. and Cora Herndon Saunders, who preceded her in death. She wed Howard N. Hyler Jr. on Nov. 2, 1941. They were married for 74 years until his passing on July 5, 2016. Mary was a graduate of Brosville High School and was a lifelong member of Fairview United Methodist Church, where she taught children's Sunday School, was active in the UMYF and the UMW, and was a member of the Henry Hardy Fellowship Class. She worked at Thalhimer's Dept. store, and subsequently in production control at Hylton Hall, Dan River Mills, Inc., from which she retired. Mary is survived by one daughter, Susan Hoskins (Kenny) of Danville; one granddaughter, Gena Tiedeman (T.J.), and one great-granddaughter, Lucy Tiedeman of Melbourne, Fla. Also surviving are one brother-in-law, Lindsey (Bill) Hyler (Sylvia) of Bradenton, Fla., sisters-in-law Sally Akers, Gwyneth Barbour (L.B.), Lynda Hyler, and Frances Powell, all of Danville; Naomi (Al) Collie of Aiken, SC, Bonnie Farmer of Richmond, Va.; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary is predeceased by four brothers: J.O. Saunders, Algie W. Saunders, Dan B. Saunders, D.B. "Hap" Saunders, and two sisters: Patty S. Brooks, and Edna S. Davis. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, August 7, 2020, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fairview UMC Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region. In lieu of food gifts, the family requests donations of canned goods to God's Storehouse. Our family wishes to thank Yvette Hairston and the nurses and staff at Riverside Health & Rehab for the care that they gave for Mary. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Hyler family.
