Scarce, Virginia Crowder

April 21, 1921 - July 18, 2020 Virginia Crowder Scarce, 99, of Danville, Va. passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Roman Eagle Health & Rehab, Danville, Va. Mrs. Scarce was born on April 21, 1921 in Danville, Va. to the late Emma Ragsdale Crowder and the late John Eddie Crowder. She was married to her loving husband, Henry Edward Scarce, who predeceased her in December 1986. She loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, and a former member of Keen St. Baptist Church, both of Danville. She was faithful to her church and loved teaching Sunday School. She also loved to travel with her husband, cook, and complete puzzles. Mrs. Scarce was born into a family of six and her siblings were also her life-long friends. For many years she was employed by Cat & Fiddle Grocery Store as a cashier. Mrs. Scarce is survived by daughters, Dolores (Lorie) Touart (John) and Lydia Landrum ("J"); a sister, Shirley Shreve (Gene); sister-in-law Elizabeth Scarce; four grandchildren, Patrick Touart (Carrie), Sarah Wallis (Ron), Trent Landrum (Ashley) and Leah Landrum. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Jack Reece, John David Touart, Gabriel Touart, and Aubree Landrum. Graveside services for Mrs. Scarce will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, Va. officiated by Pastor Richard Motley. The family will receive visitors at the residence of her daughter, Lorie Touart. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we remind everyone that the wearing of masks is required if attending the graveside service. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 N. Main St. Danville, VA 24540
Service information
10:00AM
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
