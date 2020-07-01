Jeffrey (Jeff) Wayne Scearce Jeffrey (Jeff) Wayne Scearce, 52, of Danville Va., died on Monday, June 29, 2020, of traumatic brain injuries at Moses Cone Trauma Center, Greensboro, N.C. Jeff was born on October 11, 1967, to Donald Wayne and Gail Scearce Ragsdale. Jeff worked in roofing and construction and he loved nature and enjoyed fishing. He was predeceased by his dad, Donald Wayne Screarce, also three infant sisters, his maternal and fraternal grandparents. Also his stepfather, "Cookie" Ragsdale. Jeff is survived by his mother, Gail S. Ragsdale. Also his brother, Todd Kevin Scearce; his aunt, Betty Travis; and his cousins. Per his requests there will be no services. Jeff was an organ donor.
