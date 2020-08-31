Sellers, James Louis

James Louis Sellers, 67, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, from complications brought on by COVID-19. Jim was born in Danville, Virginia, on December 14, 1952, and he lived most of his life in Blacksburg, Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis F. Sellers and Elsie M. Sellers of Ringgold, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Charlotte Pauley Sellers; and by sons, Christopher Keeling Sellers of Washington, D.C., and Cameron Moorefield Sellers of Blacksburg. Jim is also survived by his sister, Tine Brown of Chatham, Virginia; and his brother, Homer Evans (Faye) of Halifax, Virginia. He leaves behind a brother-in-law, Richard Pauley (Sandy) of Buchanan, Virginia; and a number of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim graduated from Dan River High School in Pittsylvania County. He graduated from Virginia Tech with his undergraduate degree in Geography. Jim would go on to earn a Master's in Social Studies Education and a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Virginia Tech as well. Jim was a career educator having begun his teaching career as a social studies teacher at Blacksburg High School. Jim would spend much of his career in education in Montgomery County Public Schools, serving as Principal of Price's Fork Elementary and Principal of Blacksburg Middle, as well as serving as a central office administrator in various roles, from curriculum supervisor to assistant superintendent for instruction, and later as interim superintendent for the school division. Jim retired from Radford University where he continued to teach as adjunct faculty in the Educational Leadership program. Even in retirement, he continued to work part-time in education. He served as Executive Director of Western Virginia Public Education Consortium (WVPEC) in Radford; he worked in the Virginia Tech School of Education as an Assessment Coordinator, as well as a clinical faculty member in Educational Leadership at Virginia Tech. Most recently, Jim enjoyed his work traveling the country and abroad as an instructor and assessor for NCBRT, a grant out of LSU in support of Homeland Security. Education was important to Jim. Beyond his career, Jim cherished his faith and he put that faith into action, serving as an elder, a Sunday school teacher, and currently he served as Board Chair at Blacksburg Christian Church. Likewise, he also treasured his family. He supported, motivated and challenged us in each endeavor we encountered. He guided us, mentored us, consoled us, laughed with us, and he left us in a prime position to tackle the challenges that life has left to offer. Moreover, he showed us how to support one another; how to love work and life itself; how to respect all people; how to be kind to everyone. He demonstrated how to love a wife and children without fail, while still holding us accountable to the high standards he set for himself. A celebration of life for Jim will be held at a drive-in service at Blacksburg Christian Church at 240 Watson Avenue in Blacksburg on Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The family especially appreciates the outpouring of love and support demonstrated in recent days as Jim battled his brief illness. Likewise, the family appreciates the medical care he received at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery and Lewis Gale Medical Center Salem. In remembrance of Jim you may make contributions to Blacksburg Christian Church's Educational Scholarship Fund which helps those furthering their education. Otherwise, you may give your time to support someone you see in need. In doing so, you will be serving to further the legacy of Jim Sellers. McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg is handling arrangements.
