Shelton, Jeanette Weatherford

HURT, Va. Jeanette Weatherford Shelton, age 77, of Hurt, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Jeanette was born on July 5, 1942, to the late Elbert Weatherford and Alma Strange Weatherford of Bachelor's Hall Community in Danville, Virginia. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Weatherford. Jeanette graduated from Brosville High School. She married the love of her life, Bob N. Shelton on July 29, 1961. They are the parents of Neal Shelton (Pamela) and Belinda Shelton Seamster (Jim). Jeanette retired from Pittsylvania County Social Services after 25 years of service. Jeanette loved her family, knitting, crafting, traveling, the beach, and laughing through everything life threw at her. She was an active member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she and Bob made many close friends. Jeanette will always be remembered for her fashion sense and wonderful smile. In addition to her mother, husband, and children she is survived by three grandchildren, Ryan Shelton (Cammie), Kara Shelton Terry (Tommy), and Zachary Shelton (Alicia); four great-grandchildren that she loved to spoil, Rorie Shelton, Abigail Terry, Piper Terry and Logan Shelton; a sister, Judy Weatherford Soyars (Phil); a sister-in-law, Aurelia Gibson (Bob); and many nieces and nephews. A casual memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at New Prospect Baptist Church by the Rev. Brady Willis and the Rev. Jim Manuel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24501. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
