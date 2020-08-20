Sherrill, Patricia

October 26, 1950 - August 17, 2020 Patricia Irson Sherrill, 69, of 224 Courtland Street Apartment 142, Danville, Va., was called to her heavenly home on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her residence of declining health. She was born October 26, 1950 in Danville, Va. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Patricia is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard Lynn Sherrill of the residence; a predeceased daughter Tia Kaye Sutton; a daughter, Rena Doolin; and two sons named Jerry Lee Jordan and Donovan Jordan; her grandchildren, Dekota Lee Doige, Sundie Sutton, Lauren Reynolds Powell, Kendall Rae Gauldin, Emma Grace Doolin; and a great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Edwards. A memorial service will be held for Patricia on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the chapel of Holiday Village Apartments at 222 Courtland Street of Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Home 58 West End Chapel is serving the Sherrill family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Norris Funeral Home 58 West End Chapel for the Sherrill family. Norris Funeral Home 511 Church Ave Danville, VA 24541
