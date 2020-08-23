Shore, Sadie Marguerite Hauser

Sadie Marguerite Hauser Shore, 90, went home to be with God on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1929, to the late John and Minie Hauser. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Sonny Hauser. She was a devoted mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Her work career consisted of the Vaneer Plant, Dan River Mills and Corning Glass, where she retired from at the age of 55. She is survived by her six children, a plethora of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, along with her special cat, Precious. To honor her wishes, memorial services will be private.
