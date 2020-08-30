 Skip to main content
Sluss, Leona
September 13, 1931 - August 27, 2020 Leona Baize Sluss, 88, of Ringgold, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at SOVAH Danville after a short decline in health. Born in McHenry, Ky. on September 13, 1931, she was a daughter of Joseph Ronnie Baize and Addie Mae Gaddis Baize. Mrs. Sluss was raised in Detroit and worked as a bookkeeper with an architectural engineering firm. She has lived in Danville since 2001 and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. On January 19, 1968, she married Thomas James Sluss, who died July 17, 2014. She is survived by a sister, Sarah Lee Atkins of Detroit; a brother-in-law, Hiram V. Sluss, and wife, Betty of Danville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Expressions of love to her dedicated caregivers, Miss Queenie and Miss Ella. A private interment will be held in Danville Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ringgold Fire and Rescue or the Danville Life Saving Crew. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Sluss family.

