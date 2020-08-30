Sluss, Leona

September 13, 1931 - August 27, 2020 Leona Baize Sluss, 88, of Ringgold, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at SOVAH Danville after a short decline in health. Born in McHenry, Ky. on September 13, 1931, she was a daughter of Joseph Ronnie Baize and Addie Mae Gaddis Baize. Mrs. Sluss was raised in Detroit and worked as a bookkeeper with an architectural engineering firm. She has lived in Danville since 2001 and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. On January 19, 1968, she married Thomas James Sluss, who died July 17, 2014. She is survived by a sister, Sarah Lee Atkins of Detroit; a brother-in-law, Hiram V. Sluss, and wife, Betty of Danville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Expressions of love to her dedicated caregivers, Miss Queenie and Miss Ella. A private interment will be held in Danville Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ringgold Fire and Rescue or the Danville Life Saving Crew. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Sluss family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.