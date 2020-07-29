Smith, Helen West

December 22, 1926 - July 26, 2020 Helen West Smith died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Roman Eagle Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was 93 years old. She was born on December 22,1926 in Danville, Va. She was the daughter of Sydney West and Corrine Broadnax West. She attended Danville Public Schools and graduated for John M. Langston School; she was also a Business School graduate. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Henry Smith; a brother, James Daniel (Buddy) West; and a sister, Marjorie W. Summers. She is survived by niece, Agnes Jones, of Orlando, Fla.; and other nieces and nephews. Helen attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She dearly loved her God Jehovah and loved reading her Bible. She loved helping people and telling them about the wonderful God that she served. Helen loved children but did not have children of her own. She had many spiritual children, brothers, and sisters. She had a large spiritual family that she loved and that loved her to the end. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 118 Jenny Lane, Danville, VA 24541. You may come by Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Wednesday, July 29, 2020 thru Friday, July 31, 2020. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
