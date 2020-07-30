Smith, Verna Mae Lanier
November 6, 1949 - July 27, 2020 Verna Mae Lanier Smith, 70, of 2516 Cascade Road, Cascade, Va., passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence. Born on November 6, 1949 in Chatham, Va., she was the daughter of the late James C. Lanier Sr. and Erner Fitzgerald Lanier. She was married to Phillip "Elmo" Smith, who survives. The family will receive friends at the residence. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 12 p.m. from Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. F. Dion Noel, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time and masks are required. In lieu of flowers please make donations payable to Deacon Phillip Smith. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.

