Sowers, Dorothy "Dot" Hedrick
August 6, 2020 Dorothy "Dot" Hedrick Sowers, 91, of Danville passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Until a decline in health and even during her stay in the nursing home, she greatly enjoyed any time spent with family, friends, and pets. She was preceded in death by husband, George L. Sowers; father, Jessie L. Hedrick; mother, Alice Hedrick Stevens; step-father Charles W. Stevens; sister, Edna H. Gauldin; brother, Bernard Hedrick; and grandson, Brad Sowers. She is survived by children, Alice Lasater (Thurman "Bubba") and Steve Sowers (Julie). Grandchildren include Michelle Musick (Clint), Jennifer Gonzalez (Jeff), Spencer Sowers (Marissa), nine great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Sowers family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com

