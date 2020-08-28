 Skip to main content
Spencer, Mary Frances
Spencer, Mary Frances

January 23, 1940 - August 26, 2020 Mary Frances Tatum Spencer, 80, of Stuart, Va., widow of Leonard Cecil Spencer, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1940, to Towler Benton Tatum and Ruby Critz Tatum of Stuart, Va. She was predeceased by both parents, as well as by her brothers, Richard Critz Tatum and David Towler Tatum. She is survived by her only son, Mark Cecil Spencer Sr. (Tammy) of Danville, Va. She is also survived by her three grandchildren in order of age, Mark Cecil Spencer Jr. (Teena) of Danville, Va., Michael Douglas Neal (Karesha) of Danville, Va., and Taylor Spencer Jones (Michael III) of Eden, N.C. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren. A private service will be held for immediate family at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Danville, Va. is serving the Spencer family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society via the following link: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html

