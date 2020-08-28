Spencer, Mary Frances

January 23, 1940 - August 26, 2020 Mary Frances Tatum Spencer, 80, of Stuart, Va., widow of Leonard Cecil Spencer, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1940, to Towler Benton Tatum and Ruby Critz Tatum of Stuart, Va. She was predeceased by both parents, as well as by her brothers, Richard Critz Tatum and David Towler Tatum. She is survived by her only son, Mark Cecil Spencer Sr. (Tammy) of Danville, Va. She is also survived by her three grandchildren in order of age, Mark Cecil Spencer Jr. (Teena) of Danville, Va., Michael Douglas Neal (Karesha) of Danville, Va., and Taylor Spencer Jones (Michael III) of Eden, N.C. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren. A private service will be held for immediate family at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Danville, Va. is serving the Spencer family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society via the following link: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.