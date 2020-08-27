Stephens, Joseph Anderson

Joseph Anderson Stephens was born on November 10, 1929, in Danville, Va. Joe was the son of Fletcher Thomas and Stuart Annie Stephens. He lived his life for nearly 91 years, passing on August 23, 2020. Joe was the youngest of seven children and was the last surviving sibling. Joe was educated at Oak Hill Baptist Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. Along with receiving an education he also met Katherine Bowyer whom he married and lived a life together for 66 years. From this union came four children Mary, Virginia, Barbara and Fletcher. Joe was a proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He came to Greeneville, Tenn. to work for what was then RJR Archer and is now American Greetings. After 40 years he retired to spend time with his family. Joe was an active member of the Chuckey Ruritan Club for 54 years, he was a Mason for 60 years, was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on November 16, 1959 and was a member of Greeneville Lodge No.3. Our Father loved the University of Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball and when Candace Parker dunked on Uconn OMG!!! Orange was his favorite color and fishing on the Outer Banks was some of his favorite things, but his love for Beekeeping was unsurpassed. Dad was raising bees as a young man and sixty years later he still was maintaining three hives. Joe Stephens was proud to live in east Tennessee, Greene County, was home. He is loved by his family and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens, Afton, Tenn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.