You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stone, Clarence E.
0 entries

Stone, Clarence E.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

September 23, 1959 - August 4, 2020 Graveside rites for Mr. Clarence Edward Stone, 60, of Java, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie R. Walker, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

+1 
Stone, Clarence E.
+1 
Stone, Clarence E.
To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Stone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News