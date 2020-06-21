John C Stone Jr. July 6, 1959 - April 17, 2020 John C. Stone Jr., 60, passed away on April 17, 2020, at his home in Providence, N.C. He was born on July 6, 1959, to the late John C. Stone Sr. and Sallie K. Stone of Providence, N.C. He was a dump truck driver for A.L. Morris and Adam's Construction. He is survived by four sisters, Maggie Kennedy (Phil) of Abington, Va., Margaret Hammock, Mary Mayberry (Jerry), and Sheila Wilkerson, and one brother, Douglas Stone, all of Danville, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Ruby Myers and one brother, Ernest Mullins of Providence, N.C. Graveside rights were conducted Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens by Pastor H.C. Price.
Stone Jr., John C
