Stone, Tony Wayne

May 30, 1967 - July 26, 2020 Funeral services for Mr. Tony Wayne Stone, 53, of Chatham, Virginia, will be conducted on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. James Chalmers Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Life Line Gospel Church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced for both the viewing and funeral service. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

