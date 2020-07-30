Stone, Tony Wayne

May 30, 1967 - July 26, 2020 Funeral services for Mr. Tony Wayne Stone, 53, of Chatham, Virginia, will be conducted on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. James Chalmers Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Life Line Gospel Church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced for both the viewing and funeral service. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Tony Stone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.