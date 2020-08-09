Strawbridge, Linda

September 28, 1948 - August 07, 2020 Mrs. Linda Strawbridge, age 71, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 28, 1948, in Danville, Va., to the late John DeAlba and Doris Larkins DeAlba Parrish. Before her retirement, Mrs. Strawbridge worked as a registered nurse for Danville Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Edward Strawbridge, of the residence and many extended family members. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Strawbridge was predeceased by her son, Keith Hayes. Services for Mrs. Strawbridge will be private. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Strawbridge family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
