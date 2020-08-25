Swain, James Garland

James Garland Swain, 91, husband of Bobbye Alley Swain, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sovah Health after a brief illness. Born on October 17, 1928, in Danville, he was a son of the late George Carey and Eunice Garland True Swain. He married the love of his life, Bobbye, on November 22, 1962. James served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. He was employed by Woodall Chevrolet, formerly Tamson Chevrolet, where he retired after many years of service. He could play many different instruments and also played in the Starmont Swing Band. James was a lifelong member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lynne Hosey Cousins (Keith) and Lisa Hosey Isley; three grandchildren, Carrie Cousins Spiller (Will), Erin Cousins Cash (Justin) and Jessica Isley Coggins (Michael); three great-grandchildren, Brayleigh Skye Pike, Liam Cole Cash and Remi Mae Coggins, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George C. Swain Jr. and Jon Wycliffe Swain. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Townes Memorial Chapel. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC and State of Virginia recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of James. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Swain family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.
