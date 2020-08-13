Tanksley, Melba Gosney

January 22, 1922 - August 11, 2020 Mrs. Melba Gosney Tanksley, age 98, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Healthcare after a decline in health. Mrs. Tanksley was born on January 22, 1922, in Pittsylvania County, Va., a daughter of the late Edgar Drew Gosney and Madge Hodnett Gosney. Mrs. Tanksley was married to Ernest Garland "EG" Tanksley on December 6, 1941, for 74 years before his death in 2016. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Garland Reid Tanksley and a sister, Helen Gosney Smith and her husband, Alvin Smith. A member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church for over 60 years where she served as a Deacon until in health of her husband and her own health prevented her attendance. Mrs. Tanksley was retired from the Danville Public Schools where she served as a Cafeteria Manager at several schools. She was also employed by the City of Danville as a School Crossing Guard for 65 years. She is survived by her son, Edward Dale Tanksley and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Tanksley; grandchildren, Brian Dale Tanksley (Kristie), Brandon Drew Tanksley (Misty) and Garland Drew Tanksley, (Shanna); and great-grandchildren, Parker Tanksley, Spencer Tanksley, Hallie Drew Tanksley and Benjamin Reid Tanksley. Also surviving are step great-grandsons; Jesse Ingram, Evan Martinez, Michael Douglas and David (DC) Douglas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Drew Tanksley officiating. A visitation will be held at Townes Funeral Home on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC and State of Virginia recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Pallbearers will be provided by the Danville Police Department. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials may be made to: Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, God's Storehouse, Danville Habitat for Humanity, Antioch Baptist Church, or other charity. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Tanksley family. Online condolences may be directed to www. townesfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.