Terry, Virgialena Adams

Virgialena Adams Terry, 92, of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Syracuse, N.Y. Born October 23, 1927 in Big Four, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Tom and Dicy Breedlove Adams. She was married to the late Bennie Lee Terry. A family gathering will be conducted on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Breedlove Family Cemetery. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, we ask that you keep social distance and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Terry family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.