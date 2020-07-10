Terry, Virgialena Adams
Virgialena Adams Terry, 92, of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Syracuse, N.Y. Born October 23, 1927 in Big Four, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Tom and Dicy Breedlove Adams. She was married to the late Bennie Lee Terry. A family gathering will be conducted on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Breedlove Family Cemetery. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, we ask that you keep social distance and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Terry family.

