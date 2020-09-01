Thomas, Gregory Vann

February 9, 1997 - August 29, 2020 Gregory Vann Thomas of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 50. He was born in Danville, on February 9, 1970, to Betty Davis Thomas and the late John Edward Thomas Jr. At the time of his death, Mr. Thomas worked as a Fireman for the City of Danville. Greg was a dedicated member of the Danville City Fire Department for 26 years. He also served his community for many years as a volunteer at Blairs Fire Department, Mount Hermon Fire Department, and the Dry Fork Fire Department. Greg enjoyed baseball, hunting, and fishing. Most of all Greg loved his children, family, and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Thomas of Chatham, Va.; son, Jonathan Thomas, also of Chatham, Va., and son, Devan Whorley of Danville, Va.; as well as brother, Glenn Thomas Sr. of Danville. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Leo Whorley and Isabella Whorley. A visitation of friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Thomas will also be held at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Bob Yeaman officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Jamie and family I’m really sorry for your loss! Prayers for you all!
